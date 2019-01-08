Pictures: Gov. Ambode, his wife, sanwo-olu at lagos apc campaign flag off in ikeja

Gov. Ambode, his wife, sanwo-olu at lagos APC campaign flag off at skypower ground, gra, ikeja, on tuesday, january 8, 2019
PIX 6446: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right); All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Mr, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2nd right); his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (right); wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (left); Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire (2nd left); Chairman, APC Lagos, Alhaji Tunde Balogun (3rd left) during the Flag Off Campaign of the Lagos APC at the Skypower Ground, G.R.A, Ikeja, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
PIX 6381: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd left); All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Mr, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2nd right); his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (right) and Chairman, APC Lagos, Alhaji Tunde Balogun (left) during the Flag Off Campaign of the Lagos APC at the Skypower Ground, G.R.A, Ikeja, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
PIX 2442: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), addressing party faithful, flanked by the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos, Alhaji Tunde Balogun (right) and APC Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Mr, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) during the Flag Off Campaign of the Lagos APC at the Skypower Ground, G.R.A, Ikeja, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
PIX 6200: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right); his wife, Bolanle (right); Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos, Alhaji Tunde Balogun (middle); APC Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Mr, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2nd left) and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (left) during the Flag Off Campaign of the Lagos APC at the Skypower Ground, G.R.A, Ikeja, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
AMBODE AND SANWO-OLU at APC Campaign flag off rally in ikeja lagos.
Related