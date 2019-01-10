Breaking News
Photos: Buhari, Tinubu, Ameachi at APC campaign council meeting

On 4:30 pmIn News, Photos by Idowu BankoleComments

Idowu Bankole

President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu  and former Governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Ameachi were today, at the inaugural meeting of the APC presidential campaign council at the state house, Abuja.
Buhari, Tinubu, and Ameachi at inaugural campaign council meeting of APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on 10th Jan 2019
According to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the co-chairman of the campaign council, the agenda of the meeting is to consider and approve the structure and operational modalities of the campaign.

In attendance are Bola Tinubu, co-chairman of the campaign council, and Adams Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation and director-general of the campaign team, Adeleke Mamora, director-general (operations), and Waziri Bulama, deputy director-general (coordination), are also in attendance.

The zonal directors for the campaign council are also present at the meeting. They are Aliyu Wamakko (north-west), Ali Ndume (north-east), Abdullahi Adamu (north-central), Sola Oke (south-west), Sharon Ikeazor (south-east) and Godswill Akpabio (south-south).

Other members of the presidential campaign council present are senator George Akume, vice chairman north, andKen Nnamani, vice chairman south.


