Breaking News
Photos: Atiku’s supporters in wild jubilation in Abuja
The supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were in wild jubilation upon Atiku’s arrival from the the United States of America at the General Aviation Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday.