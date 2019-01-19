Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Atiku’s supporters in wild jubilation in Abuja

On 6:58 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

The supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were in wild jubilation upon Atiku’s arrival from the the United States of America at the General Aviation Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday.

Charged supporters in a wild jubilation upon the arrival of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the trip to the United States of America at the General Aviation Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Charged supporters in  wild jubilation upon the arrival of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the trip to the United States of America at the General Aviation Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Charged supporters in  wild jubilation upon the arrival of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the trip to the United States of America at the General Aviation Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
: Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democrtic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar acknowledging cheers from his teeming supporters as he was warmly received at the General Aviation Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

Between fame and penury: Life and times of Olabisi Ajala- the traveller

Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki joining the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democrtic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to acknowledge cheers from hi teeming supporters 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.