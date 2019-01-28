Philanthropist donates N20m medical equipment to Enugu

ENUGU—BUSINESSMAN and indigene of Enugu state, Mr. Okwudiri Ani has donated medical equipments worth over N20 million to the Enugu State Hospital Management System.

Ani said the donation was his own contribution to the improvement of the health sector in the state, noting that it was also a complement to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s stride in improving health care services in the state.

Some of the equipments donated included: beds, mattresses, theatre gowns, oxygen cylinders, electronic suction machines, big oxygen carriers, arlery forcep, wheel chairs, among others.

Ani who is the Managing Director/CEO Omed Surgicals Limited said: “I am of the conviction that health is wealth and that is my greatest motivation in doing this. I want to support the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi particularly in the health sector.”

Receiving the equipment which was deposited at Poly General Hospital, Asata, the state commission for Health, Dr. Fintan Ekochin reiterated the state government’s commitment to making the state a choice destination for medical tourism.