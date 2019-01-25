Philanthropist donates N20m medical equipment to Enugu govt

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- BUSINESSMAN and indigene of Enugu state, Mr. Okwudiri Ani has donated medical equipment worth over N20 million to the Enugu state hospital management system.

Ani said the donation was his own contribution to the improvement of health sector in the state, noting that it was also a complement to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s stride in improving health care service in the state.

Some of the equipment donated includes: beds, mattresses, theatre gowns, oxygen cylinders, electronic suction machines, big oxygen carriers, arlery forcep, wheel chairs, among others.

Ani who is the Managing Director/CEO Omed Surgicals limited said “I am of the conviction that health is wealth and that is my greatest motivation in doing this. I want to support the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi particularly in the health sector.”

Receiving the equipment which was deposited at Poly general hospital, Asata, the state commissioner for Health, Dr. Fintan Ekochin reiterated the state government’s commitment to making the state a choice destination for medical tourism.

Ekochin, who took the inventory on behalf of Governor Ugwuanyi, described the gesture as remarkable, pledging that the state government would employ more qualified hands to utilise the equipments in the designated Poly general hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Chinelo Aniaku, recalled that the state-owned hospital formally known as Poly clinic was one of the oldest clinics in the state that has transformed into a general hospital.

Aniaku said “This clinic gained its popularity from safe child delivery and subsidised Medi-care, which is why these number of pregnant women visit the hospital on daily basis but have had to make do with little space and a few available equipment outside the hospital.

“Today, the narrative has changed with the renovation of the old and construction of a new building for the comfort of patients and various hospital equipments. This donation is in support to state government’s determination to improve the health sector and the commissioner for health has assured of more trained hands to man the equipment.”