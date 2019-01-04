PFN kicks as Abia moves to make churches, schools, others install CCTV

By Anayo Okolli

UMUAHIA—THE Abia State chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has accused the Abia State House of Assembly of making only laws that put more economic pressure on the citizens of the state, not minding the hardship they are going through.

According to PFN, as lawmakers elected by the people, Abia legislators should always consider the interest, needs and problems of the people and make laws that should centre on the immediate needs of the people.

The group was reacting to a bill for a law for the installation of Closed Circuit Television, CCTV, in churches, schools, restaurants, hotels and other public places in the state. The clerics charged the government to focus on provision of amenities such as good roads and reduction of levies on the people.

Ogun APC cautions Amosun

PFN, in a letter to the chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, Chijioke Nwachukwu and jointly signed by the state chairman, Bishop Chikezie Elekwa and Secretary, Rev. Blessed Amalambu, said that Abia State was not ripe and civilised enough for such high caliber technological security system and also stressed the high cost of such system.

According to the pastors, installation of CCTV is not the need of the people now, as the police, civil defence, the army, DSS and other numerous security agencies are available to tackle the security issues in the state.

“As pastors of people at the grassroots, we know that Abians are under too much pressure from the government agencies for one levy or the other. This has made small scale businessmen and women to relocate to other states with lesser financial pressure on their citizens.

“This bill that seeks to make it mandatory for churches, schools, restaurants etc to install CCTV is another financial burden to the already existing burden on the same Abia people who are struggling to survive the effects of the economic recession in the nation. Members of the House of Assembly should learn to feel the heartbeat of the people they represent,” the clerics stated.