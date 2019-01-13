Peoples Trust will end security challenges, joblessness — Olawepo-Hashim, Agbakoba

•Progressive forces will deliver Olawepo-Hashim in February -Agbakoba

•I will pay N50,000 Minimum wage-Hashim

•Promises to provide jobs, enhance security

The Peoples Trust (PT) officially flagged off its presidential campaign in Abuja yesterday with a promise by its leaders to steer the nation away from the current state of hopelessness, insecurity and youth unemployment.

Its presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who addressed a crowd at the Old Parade Ground, venue of the rally, said that the current administration had worsened the security situation of the country, adding that 11 out of 19 Northern states are already groaning under the scourge of insecurity.

National Chairman of the PT, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), who declared the rally opened, said that the progressive forces in the country have resolved to deliver the presidential candidate of the party, at the February 16, 2019 polls.

Agbakoba, who spoke briefly to declare the campaign open said that the progressive forces were united under the umbrella of the PT.

He said: “We took a resolute decision to form this Movement we are seeing today. We have reunited under a broad platform called Third Force and by God’s grace and power, we will win. Let us go together.

Olawepo-Hashim, who addressed the crowd said that Nigeria is presently at the cross roads with existential challenges.

He said: “This is a turning point in the history of Nigeria. We are at a point where we will exchange instability for security. We are at a point where we will dump poverty for prosperity, we are at a point where we will stop the wave of violence and hatred and build a truly united Nigeria; where the live of every Nigerian will count.

“Today, 11 out of 19 States of Northern Nigeria have literarily been overrun by bandits from across the border and violence caused by agents of disunity and destruction.

“The southern states have literarily been overtaken by kidnappers, robbers and all sorts of violence induced by the present state of the economy of the country.

“At the bottom of these massive upheavals in the land is youth unemployment, which has climbed to about 33 to 36 percent. Now we have more youths that are unemployed than youths that are gainfully employed. The national unemployment average has also climbed to 24 percent of the population.

“Our resolve is to build a new economy that will guarantee jobs for our teeming youths, empower our women with the capital to take their place in the society and not just in the ‘ozza’ room.

“We are resolved to expand our economy to a $4trn economy within 10 years. We will restructure the way power is organisedbetween the states and the federal government by devolving power to the states as presently constituted so that they can mobilise more local resources to address problems.

“You cannot fight corruption when majority of the people are hungry. A people that pay his worker paltry minimum wage below N18, 000 cannot fight corruption efficiently. We will raise the minimum wage to N50, 000 at the first anniversary of our government.