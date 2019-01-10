Peak promises to empower Para-powerlifters

Ahead of the 2019 Lagos International Para-powerlifting Competition scheduled for January 24th – 31st, at the Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, one of the major sponsors, Friesland Campina Wamco, makers of Peak milk, has promised to empower the Nigerian team to excel and come out tops at the end of the competition.

Peak’s support for the Para-powerlifting athletes was one of the key highlights of a media session organized by the Main Organising Committee of the Lagos International Para-powerlifting Competition, in Lagos on Wednesday.

Reiterating the sponsor’s commitment to support the competition, Marketing Manager of Peak milk, Maureen Ifada said: “Our decision to partner with the team is in line with the brand’s promise to enable and empower it’s teeming consumers to reach their Peak, regardless of any limitations.”

As part of its support for the first Para-powerlifting International Competition in Nigeria, Peak has procured an IPC (International Paralympic Committee) approved mobility bus, with the capacity to seat 12 people and 15 wheelchairs.

The President of the Para-powerlifting Federation of Nigeria, Queen Uboh, said ten countries have confirmed their participation in the competition and there will be ten classes to compete for, with 20 gold medals at stake.

The media event to officially announce the unveiling of the Para-Powerlifting Competition was attended by Para-Powerlifting athletes, who are world record holders in their various specialised categories.