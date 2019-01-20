PDP will not disrupt opposition rallies in Akwa Ibom – Chairman

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom has assured that the party would not send anybody or its agents to disrupt rallies of other political parties in the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Paul Ekpo, gave the assurance during a press conference in Uyo on Sunday.

Ekpo said that the party would base its campaigns on issues and achievements recorded by Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s administration in last three and half years.

He urged opposition parties to also base their campaigns on issues as against intimidation and blackmail, stressing that only the will of Akwa Ibom people would prevail.

“We hereby state as follows, that we have not and will not send anybody to disrupt rallies or meetings of any other political party.

“We can assure the opposition that no amount of arrest and intimidation will bend the will of the people.

“The greater the opposition, the more resolute the will of the people will be to ensure their resounding failure.

Our people will vote their choice and defend their votes, ” Ekpo said.

The party state chairman denied the allegation that PDP in the state was buying Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from the electorate.

Ekpo, however, alleged that there were plans to frame up officials and financiers of his party with the aim of keeping them away from the elections.

He therefore drew the attention of security agencies this plot, adding that PDP was a peace loving party operating, within the ambits of the law. (NAN)