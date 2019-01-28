PDP: Umahi urges supporters to intensify door to door campaigns

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has urged his supporters to intensify door-to door campaigns ahead of the general elections.

Umahi gave the charge on Monday, at Ebiaji, headquarters of Ezza North Local Government Area (LGA), during his gubernatorial campaign.

He stressed the need for holistic approach to the campaign in order to record an overwhelming victory.

“We are not looking to win but to get 99 per cent of the votes during the elections.

“Do not be afraid, no one is writing result anywhere as it is the antics of those that have never started and would never start,” he said.

The governor urged the people not to divide their votes because it would be to their disadvantage.

“You should consult me if there is any contentious issue, but you are a dependable people and great allies to work with,” he said.

He congratulated the LGA chairman, commissioners and other stakeholders for their massive mobilisation, noting that they would receive more democratic dividends in his second tenure.

“Ezza north LGA was one of the areas we commenced road construction late, but the people kept supporting us.

“We duly completed the 22km of concrete road and will complete other roads including internal ones for the people’s benefit.

“The waste-pulverization plant is already completed but we will not commission it till we finish constructing the road leading to it from express road.

“One of the proposed campuses of the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) would be constructed in the LGA and we will also cite the Ebonyi central zone’s industrial cluster in the area.

Dr Kelechi Igwe, the state Deputy Governor, urged the people to vote for all PDP candidates at the elections for the continuation of the government’s good works.

“The state governor has placed Ebonyi at the summit in all spheres of the country, as the rapid transformation of the state is unimaginable,” he said.

Dr Nora Aloh, Chairman of the LGA noted that women have been mobilised to give 100 per cent of their votes to the governor and all PDP candidates.