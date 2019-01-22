PDP to Buhari: Prosecute Amaechi, Oshiomhole, others, not just Babachir Lawal

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, APC campaign Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi, and other directors and zonal coordinators, that have corruption charges, noting that he (Buhari) should not only prosecute the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke.

Recall that Vice Yemi Osinbajo had in an event held in his honour by Christian youths, under the aegis of Ikeja branch of GRILL, said that Lawal and Oke were recommended for prosecution by the committee he heads.

Lawal was sacked after a Senate committee indicted him on misappropriating funds meant for internally displaced persons, IDPs, in the north-east but denied any wrongdoing.

The former NIA Director-General was also removed from office, following the discovery of $43 million at an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos

In view of the above therefore, Osinbajo averred, “I think the first thing for us is that the report was acted upon; the former SGF was dismissed. Second, the President has directed that the SGF and former DG of NIA be prosecuted. “So, we are expecting that prosecution will take place.

The next, of course, is that criminal allegations will be filed against them and the prosecution process will be completed.”

However, in a statement disclosed by Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, the party opined that singling out Babachir Lawal and Ayodele Oke, for prosecution, while providing official cover to numerous other indicted APC leaders and persons close to him, President Buhari has further confirmed that he is indeed partisan and insincere in prosecuting the anti-corruption fight.

Moreover, the fact that, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr. President had to give his nod before Babachir and Oke could be prosecuted, also goes to further confirm that President Buhari has annexed the system and directly determines who is prosecuted and who is spared.

The PDP therefore challenges President Buhari to immediately order the prosecution of all APC leaders, particularly members of his Presidential Campaign Council, beginning with the APC factional National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the campaign Director-General, Rotimi Amaechi, other directors and zonal coordinators, who have allegations of corruption hanging on their necks.

Mr. President should also immediately order the prosecution of the former aide to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Mr. Baba Inna, who was arrested in September last year, over accusations of receiving N2.5 billion from politicians, businessmen and women on behalf of the First Lady.

In the same vein, he should also order the prosecution of Mrs. Amina Mohammed, who while being paraded by the Department of State Services (DSS), last year stated in public that persons close to President Buhari were involved in serial fraud and looting of public resources under the official cover of the Buhari Presidency.

President Buhari should also order an open inquest into alleged involvement of some individuals said to be close to the Buhari Presidency in the N1.032 trillion alleged corrupt acquisitions in 9Mobile and Keystone Bank PLC.

He is also invited to order an investigation into allegations that persons close to him and serving in his Presidency took N500 million as bribe to reduce the fine imposed on a telecommunication company operating in the country, from N1.03 trillion to N330 billion.

Furthermore, we challenge President Buhari to allow an inquest into the N14 trillion looted oil money under his watch, as detailed in the NNPC leaked memo; the handling of the repatriated $322m that has been siphoned under the guise of sharing to the poor; the N33 billion Internally Displace Persons (IDP) intervention fund and the billions of naira already frittered through the ‘Tradermoni scheme’.

Until Mr. President musters the required political will to carry out these actions, his war against corruption remains a charade.