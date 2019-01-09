PDP to Buhari: Malicious allegations against atiku will not help you

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) denies in all facts material, the absurd allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi over campaign funding.

It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari, who daily tells Nigerians of his commitment to a free, fair, credible and peaceful polls as well as issue based campaign will, within the same breath, mandate the officials of his party and members of his campaign to be engaging in malicious, vengeful and hate-inclined statements against respectable Nigerians whose integrity, competence and capacity overshadow his.

The PPCO makes bold to state that unlike President Buhari, the PDP Presidential candidate and his running mate, have unbroken records of fulfilling responsibilities in all the offices they have occupied.

They come with a trajectory of successes in their various engagements in public office and have never been indicted by any statutory authority or court of competent jurisdiction in any matter whatsoever

The PPCO however charges the APC to look inwards and see the array of drug barons, addicts, certificate forgers, money launderers and treasury looters that are assembled in their party and Presidential campaign council.

This assemblage by people of questionable characters in a party where their leaders claim integrity is one of the puzzles that 2019 election will solve.

We are therefore not surprised by the descent of the APC to this irresponsible level of allegation as a subterfuge to divert public attention from President Buhari’s rejection, failure in governance and schemes to manipulate the 2019 general elections.

Finally the PDP urges President Buhari and the APC to refrain from dirty politics as such will not deliver them from the rejection by Nigerians.