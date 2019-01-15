PDP sets agenda for Acting IGP Adamu Mohammed

escribes Idris Ibrahim’s tenure as shameful

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday tasked newly appointed acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately commence the re-engineering of the Nigeria Police to restore professionalism and adherence to rules of engagement in the Force.

This is just as the party chided outgoing Police boss, Ibrahim Idris, for “a shameful and partisan tenure, which destroyed professionalism in the police and compromised the lives and security of

Nigerians,” adding that he must be held accountable for all the atrocities he committed while in office.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbindiyan said, “Ibrahim Idris will be remembered as the only IGP in our political history, who surrendered the responsibilities of his exalted office to the whims and caprices of politicians who share courtesies with the Presidency.

“He defied the need to secure troubled areas and watched carelessly while an integral part of our nation was engulfed in bloody clashes.

“Idris will also be remembered as that police officer, who had a penchant for framing innocent Nigerians with ridiculous allegations. Throughout his inglorious tenure, he functioned as the commander of the militant wing of the All Progressives Congress, APC, just to retain his office and remain in power.”

The PDP further urged the new Police boss to learn a lesson from the “shameful end of Idris as IGP by immediately setting up the process of re-orientating and insulating the Force from partisan politics, while subjecting it to the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

It also counselled Mohammed “to remove all templates of election rigging contained in the hand-over note that will be presented to him by Idris Ibrahim, while also urging him to “take steps to address the bastardization of promotion in the Police under the last IGP, where officers due for promotion were denied and only those endorsed by a cabal or who have enough money to buy their way through were promoted.

The party also stressed the need to prioritise the welfare of officers to boost their morale in the discharge of their responsibility.