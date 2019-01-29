PDP Salutes Gov Dickson @ 53

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) salutes Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State as he clocks the age of 53 years.

Governor Dickson is an outstanding leader and a quintessential democrat who has continued to demonstrate an unparalleled patriotism towards the stability and growth of our dear nation at various levels, both in the legislative and executive arms of government.

Governor Dickson’s excellent performance as a member of the House of Representatives and now as the governor of Bayelsa state, where he has elevated the quality of life of his people through unprecedented infrastructural development and economic empowerment of the citizens of the state in all spheres, stands him out as an exceptionally dedicated statesman.

The PDP particularly appreciates Governor Dickson for his role as the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, where he brought to bear his prowess for peace leading to the unity, stability and oneness of purpose with which our party is coasting to victory in the 2019 general elections.

The PDP family therefore joins millions of friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating Governor Dickson as he marks this important milestone and pray that God continue to bless him with good health and sound mind as he continues in his patriotic service to our dear fatherland.