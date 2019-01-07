Fayose to inaugurate Atiku Campaign Council in Ekiti on Tuesday

Former Governor of Ekiti State and Southwest Coordinator of the Atiku/Obi PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and the PDP National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Dr Eddy Olafeso will tomorrow, Tuesday, January 8, 2019 inaugurate the Ekiti State chapter of the Atiku/Obi PDP Presidential Campaign Council.



The inauguration will take place at the campaign office, Olora junction, Adebayo, Ado Ekiti at 2pm.

According to the Campaign Council Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, the council is to be chaired by the State former Deputy Governor and PDP candidate in the 2018 governorship election, Prof Kolapo Olusola while Chief Dipo Anisulowo will serve as Director General and State Chairman of the party, Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase as Secretary.



Other members of the campaign council are; Senator Duro Faseyi, Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Alhaji Ayodeji Ogunsakin; National Treasurer of the party, Hon. Wale Aribisala; all members of the State Working Committee, the five House of Representatives members, all elected council chairmen as well as local government party chairmen.

Also appointed as members of the council are former Deputy Governors, Chief Paul Alabi and Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Pastor Kola Oluwawole and 10 other members of the House, Board of Trustees members, Hon. Tunji Akinyele and Chief Bisi

Kolawole.

All members of the campaign council, whose names were published on Sunday, January 6, 2019, as well as party supporters are expected at the inauguration.