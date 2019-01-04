‘PDP must deliver Kogi for Atiku by all means’

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi, has charged members of the Council to see their nomination into the various committees as a call to service, a patriotic obligation to the people of Kogi State and to deliver the state for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Olafemi, who spoke yesterday in Lokoja, when the campaign Council was formally unveiled and inaugurated, said: “We have a task at hand and we must take it seriously and work very hard to deliver it.

“We must be united and work assiduously towards ensuring that, by all legitimate means we deliver Kogi State to our great party.

“For the outcome of the election to favour PDP, all hands must be on deck and members of the party, affiliate organisations and supporters must work round the clock to ensure effective mobilisation of voters from their immediate environment.”

Ibrahim Idris, former governor of the state, who doubles as the Executive Chairman of the Council, noted that failure to clinch the presidency in 2019 was not an option.

On his part, the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Unit, Mr. Austin Okai, said: “Without fear of intimidation, we will directly engage voters and give them cogent reasons to vote for PDP in 2019.

“The turnout of party members and supporters to today’s event, which was publicised within very short notice, is a loud signal that the discontent has reached an all time high and the people have resolved to take their destiny into their hands by voting PDP and its presidential candidate.”