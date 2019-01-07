PDP factional leaders reconcile in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

AS part of efforts to reposition the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra Central for next month’s national assembly elections, 40 factional leaders of the party, who were aggrieved over the manner the party was run, had reconciled in readiness for the poll.

A chieftain of PDP in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State, Chief Dan Okpoko, who initiated the reconciliatory move, said the idea was to ensure that PDP took over the local government from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Speaking in an interview at Nimo during a reception organized for the PDP senatorial candidate for Anambra Central, Mrs. Uche Ekwunife, Okpoko expressed satisfaction with the result of the reconciliatory meeting, explaining that members of the party had resolved to work together for the success of the PDP in the area during the elections.

He said: “We have agreed to support all the PDP candidates in the coming election. What is happening in PDP in this local government is very encouraging and it shows that PDP will take over Njikoka.

“Since the reconciliation, many people in this area have been requesting to be issued with PDP membership cards and this is heart warming.”

While commending the people’s eagerness to identify with him in his new party, the PDP, he said that plans had been concluded to embark on an aggressive door –to- door campaign in all the political wards in the area.

Okpoko described the PDP senatorial candidate for Anambra Central as an experienced politician, adding that her chances of winning were very high as the work she did for the area still stood out and remained unmatched.

‘Ekwunife is tested and trusted. She is a gold fish and has no hiding place. This is the time for her to possess her possessions,” he stated.

He said that he actually joined PDP because of the party’s vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and Uche Ekwunife, who he described as role models in politics.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State campaign headquarters of the PDP’s Atiku/Obi presidential ticket has come fully alive in Awka.

Located at the LG House along the ever-busy Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, by Unizik Temporary site junction, activities to get it running was being supervised by the State Campaign Director General (DG), Chief Walter Ubaka Okeke.

Chief Okeke, a 2013 governorship aspirant on the platform of the party was seen directing affairs at the two office complex overlooking the popular Parktonia Hotels.

He told journalists who spoke to him yesterday that all the directorates of the campaign Council would become fully operational within the week.

The DG while sending the campaign team’s goodwill wishes to citizens of Anambra State, commended all for their patience, perseverance and avid support for PDP and its Presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate and the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Peter Obi.

He said: “We are ready, we are capable, we are committed to transforming the nation’s economy and the general welfare of the electorate as everyone, even a suckling child knows that we don’t need anyone to take the present hardship and deceit to any further level.”