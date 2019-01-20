PDP condoles with E.K. Clark over son’s death

By Gab Ejuwa

The caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, under the aegis of Integrity Group of Burutu Local Government Area Ward, has sent a condolence message to South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on the death of his son, Chike.

The group described the death of Chike as sad, shocking and very painful.

Some members of the Ward 8 PDP Caucus, Hon. Godwin Masah, Hon. Lucky Oweimieotu, Dr. Jimmy Carter Okolakpa and 30 others, in a statement, said, “We believe that God knows the best and understands the circumstances surrounding the former sudden departure from us and we pray Him (God) to give the family and government of Delta the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“The death of this young and enterprising man came to us as a shock. It is painful for a parent to lose any child. We feel the pain of Chike’s Federal Commissioner of Information and we share in his grief. May the Lord console him and members of his family”.