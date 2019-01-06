PDP chides Buhari over invasion of Daily Trust Nespapers’ offices by security personnel

…Says it’s a sign of tyranny

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned in strong terms the invasion of Daily Trust Newspapers’ offices in Maiduguri and Abuja, saying it is a sign of the nation’s gradual descent into tyranny under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party while bemoaning the development called on the international community, democracy advocates and well-meaning Nigerians to save the media, adding that the invasion of the national daily’s premises is an attempt to gag the Fourth Estate in a bid to prevent the dissemination of credible information to Nigerians and the outside world.

In a chat with our correspondent late Sunday night, Diran Odeyemi, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP enjoined President Buhari not to forget that press freedom is an essential component of constitutional democracy.

According to him, “President Buhari is gradually taking us back to the era of military dictatorship and what happened to Daily Trust Newspaper is a pointer that he is bent on taking us backward. This is very unfortunate.

“Apart from harassing opposition figures, they have shifted focus to the media but we must resist this because the media as the watchdog of the society must be allowed to play its constitutional role.

“We call on the international community, civil society organizations as well as well-meaning Nigerians to rise up and say no to the culture of intolerance now pervading our land.”

The ordeal of the Newspaper may not be unconnected with a report it published recently detailing military strategies against insurgents who had in the past few weeks launched a violent campaign against the military and civilian populace.