PDP, APC, 47 other battle for Delta gov —INEC

By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Delta State, yesterday, said 49 political parties would participate in the governorship election in the state.

Top on the list are the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the main opposition party in the state, All Progressives Congress, APC.

State acting Administrative Secretary, INEC, Mr. Felix Anabor, disclosed this at a meeting with governorship candidates of the different parties, their chairmen and security agencies.

He announced that INEC would make public the final list of qualified candidates for the presidential and governorship elections on January 17 and 31, respectively.

“No matter the good plans you stakeholders have for the state, rancour can derail their manifestation in one way or the other. That is why this kind of meting is imperative especially as the general election is just a few weeks away,” he said.

He assured all contestants of a level playing field before, during and after the elections, adding, “Our goal is to deliver free, fair, credible and conclusive elections.”

He added that 2,823,161 persons were registered in the state, but lamented that owners of 465, 317 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, were yet to collect them.

Highlight of the event was the signing of a peace accord by chairmen of the political parties and their governorship candidates.