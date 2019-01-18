PDP, APC, 23 other party leaders sign peace accord in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Leaders of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Congress, APC, and 23 other registered political parties in Kwara State, have signed a peace accord with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as part of efforts to ensure hitch-free polls in the state.

Buhari assures Nigerians of qualitative leadership

Recall that the state recently became prone to political violence ahead of the general election.

Vanguard gathered that the peace accord might not be unconnected with the Sunday violence that erupted in Ilorin, during which one life was lost, with others sustaining various degrees of injuries besides the destruction of property worth several millions.

Among political leaders that attended the peace meeting were the recognised leader of National Working Committee, NWC, of APC, Bashr Bolarinwa, representatives of PDP, Labour Party, Kowa Party, Social Democratic Party, Action Alliance and Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party.

The peace meeting, which was convened by INEC, was held at the state headquarters of INEC at Adewole area of Ilorin and attended by 25 out of the 57 leaders of the registered political parties in the state.

Speaking with journalists after the peace metting, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Alhaji Attahiru Garba, said: “Leaders of the parties should see themselves as one family and shun all actions that may lead to any crisis before, during and after the polls.”

He said the leaders should respect the rules and regulations guiding the conduct and operations of the polls, urging the leaders to convince their supporters to shun all forms of inflamatory comments that might affect peaceful campaigns.

The REC said INEC “will provide a level playing ground for all the parties,“ warning that the commission would deal with any staff that compromises the peaceful conduct of the polls.

Garba, who informed that a total of 1,100,600 permanent voter’s cards had so far been distributed to the people of the state, noted that a total of 1,406,600 voters registered for the polls in the state.

Responding, Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council, Alhaji AbdulKarim Mumin, who spoke on behalf of the leaders of political parties in the state, assured INEC of the parties cooperation.