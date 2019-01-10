PDP accuses Fayemi of planning to frustrate Atiku’s campaign

…Allegation spurious — Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State, yesterday, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of Dr. Kayode Fayemi of frustrating the party over its refusal to approve its request for a venue for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

Atiku ‘s campaign train is expected to storm Ekiti on January 14 to canvass for votes ahead of the February 16 election.

Fayemi to traditional rulers: Supervise projects in your localities

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the PDP State Chairman,Mr. Gboyega Oguntuase said it was wrong for Fayemi to have refused the party the use of Oluyemi Kayode stadium as a venue for the campaign.

Oguntuase said: “This is a disrespect to PDP and the person of Alhaji Atiku. If the government fails to accede to our request, we will have no option than to use any major road in the state capital as campaign ground.

“Atiku cannot be stopped by any political juvenile. If you look at the violent inclination of the party in Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and others, you will see that tAPC has no respect for human lives.”

Ekiti Gov tussle: Tribunal adjourns for judgment

The government had in its reply dated January 8, 2019 and signed by Director, Administration and Supplies, Ekiti Sate Sports Council, on behalf of the General Manager, Mr. P. A Akinola held that the stadium was ”under reconstruction and that it has to be prevented from vehicular movement at this time.”

Allegation spurious — Fayemi

But Fayemi described the allegation as misdirected and spurious, saying the civil servants only replied to the letter based on the prevailing situation and that he never influenced their opinions in the matter as a governor who believes in due process in the civil service.

Fayemi, through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications, Segun Dipe said: “When we came on board, virtually all the facilities are in a state of disrepair. The Ikogosi warm spring, the Fountain hotel and this stadium are some of them.

Ekiti Gov Dispute: Tribunal adjourns for judgment

“As a responsible government, we must take steps to put them back to normal shape and Fayemi won’t infringe on the right of anyone as a democrat.”

Even, the PDP didn’t request for

the facility through the governor and it was wrong for them to have blamed him in the first instance.”

The letter reads: “I have been directed to refer to your letter received in January 2 requesting the use of Oluyemi Kayode Stadium for your presidential campaign.

“However, there was need to let you know that the stadium is under repair in preparation for the next football season and wetting. The tracks need to be prevented from vehicular movement and for this reason, we decline the use of this facility.”