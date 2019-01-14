PCRC calls for extension of I-G`s tenure

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris`s tenure of office.

News men report that Idris would attain the mandatory retirement age of 60 on Jan. 15.

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of PCRC, Alhaji Sanusi Ajiya, made the call on Monday in Abuja after a peaceful march to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja.

He was represented by Prof. Nick Eze, National Vice chairman of PCRC.

He said that Idris had recorded unprecedented achievements in the area of security, adding that tenure extension of any official was the prerogative of the president.

“We appeal to President Buhari in the interest of Nigerians to extend his tenure of office, we need him at this critical time in the country,“ he said.

Ajiya said that those campaigning for the removal of the I-G were enemies of progress, adding that extension would allow him to do more for the country.

He said that under the leadership of Idris, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling among other crimes have been checked.

He said that it was on record that this extension was not the first time as other police chiefs have enjoyed the same benefits. (NAN)