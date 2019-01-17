PCN: New rep promises equal treatment for female athletes

Flora Ugwunwa, the newly-elected female athletes’ representative in the Paralympics Committee of Nigeria (PCN), on Thursday assured para athletes of equal treatment.

Ugwunwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that there was the need to increase welfare packages, including provision of wheelchairs and crutches, for para athletes.

She said that more attention would inspire national athletes to attain impressive performances in continental and intercontinental games.

“I am bold and can stand in the gap for my peers and make sure they are treated equally, no matter the areas of para sports they belong.

“All athletes need improved welfare but para athletes should get more.

“There must be balance in the way facilities are shared among para sports so that all para athletes can benefit because we are one family representing Nigeria.

“My presence in PCN board is to solicit for basic needs of para athletes to enhance our well-being and achieve our career goals.” she said.

The 2016 Paralympic games javelin world record holder promised to live up to expections.

She claimed that some para sports were not making waves in national and international games because of poor recognition in the PCN.

“Para sports have more medal chances in competitions; we need bring these laurel chances to the notice of PCN and encourage the athletes,” she said.

NAN reports that Ugwunwa defeated Lucy Ejike of power-lifting to emerge female athletes’ representative in a PCN-organised election held January 10, at the National Stadium, Lagos.

The PCN is saddled with the responsibility to develop para sports in Nigeria in line with the vision, aims and objectives of the International Paralympics Committee. (NAN)