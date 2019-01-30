Payment of tolls unnecessary, says Agbaje

LAGOS—GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic party PDP, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, yesterday, restated his his readiness to scrap the Lekki-Epe toll gate if elected as governor of the state.

Abaje said this during a town-hall meeting with residents, artisans and traders at Ibeju Lekki.

He said: “The payment of toll fees long the road has led to increase in fares with attendant rippling effects on hike in prices of goods and services around the region. The attendant burden on the pockets of the ordinary residents of the area is unimaginable.

“There are two types of politicians. Those who want to serve people and those who want to serve self. If you choose to serve the people, you have to be passionate about their needs.”