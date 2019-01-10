Pay our entitlements, pensioners beg El Rufai

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

Nine thousand pensioners who were disengaged from the services of the Kaduna state civil service Thursday appealed to Governor Nasir El Rufai to pay them their entitlements, saying they have suffered untold hardship as a result of government’s failure to pay them.

Addressing a press conference at the Nigerian Union of Journalists secretariat in Kaduna, the pensioners said contrary to several pronouncements by the governor, no person had been paid.

Spokesman of the pensioners, Ahmed Muazu said “We have been made to suffer in the hands of the constituted authority that most of us are instrumental to the formation of its structure.

“It is now one year and some days since when some of us civil servants of Kaduna state who are more than nine thousand, were compulsory retired by the Kaduna state government due to a policy initiated by the government to downsize its workforce but till today, our entitlements have not been paid.

“It is better to make it clear here that we are not part of the primary school teachers or local government workers. We are from the different ministries and other MDAs of the state.

“We have been pressed to make this pronouncement as a result of the several pronouncements of the governor in the media that he has paid everybody .As law-abiding citizens, we followed the laid down processes prescribe by the law to get our entitlements. We began from June 2018 but till date to no avail.

“We wish to inform the general public and with due respect to the governor who has made several pronouncements in the media that all are paid, we now request the governor or any other person to reach to any of our pension administrators and find out if any of the over nine thousand officers who have been compulsorily retired from the civil service of Kaduna state is given a dine by the pension administrators as they always say they are waiting for the governor. This is our predicaments” he said.

While appealing to the governor to pay their entitlements, the pensioners said some of their members have died as a result of difficulties they have encountered.

“It may interest the governor to know that a sizable number of our colleagues have died, some are paralyzed and many are hypertensive. All these happen at sudden, no notice no leakage and majority were not ready for the retirement and have no dine in their pockets yet the entitlements are not paid.

“We have begun to lose control of our families because we cannot feed them nor cloth them. We cannot pay their school fees just as we are like every other person, we have children in various institutions and WAEC and NECO have started registration of potential candidates and our children are at home due to our inability to pay the charges” the said.

Attempt to get the reaction of the state government was unsuccessful as calls and messages to the spokesman to governor El Rufai, Samuel Aruwan were not responded to at the time of sending this report.