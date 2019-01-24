Parents beg Buhari, Kachikwu over hike in NNPC Academy fees

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Parents of pupils of NNPC Leadership Academy, Warri, Delta State, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to urgently intervene in the crisis rocking the Academy over arbitrary increase in the school fees by 200 percent two days to the resumption of second term.

Speaking through a representative, Mr. Patrick Edema, the parents described the sudden increment in the face of the current economic hardship in the country as grossly insensitive.

Commending the management of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, for subsidising the school fees, they said increasing fees in the middle of the term would further increase the financial burden on parents, who had borrowed money to pay the school fees of their wards for the entire session.

They noted that whereas the school’s management has the right to review the fees of the Academy, it should be done at the beginning of a new session with sufficient notice to parents, as against the sudden increment where parents were only notified via SMS two days to resumption of the second term.

They called on President Buhari and Dr. Kachikwu to prevail on the management of NNPC to maintain the status quo since over 90 percent of pupils of the school are children of host communities.

They, however, noted that refusal to review the decision may lead to mass exodus of pupils from the school, which may lead to its complete closure.