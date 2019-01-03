Oyetola to Osun people: Pay taxes to enhance development

OSOGBO—GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has described payment of taxes as necessary support to support the development of the state.

Speaking during Iresi Day, in Iresi, Boluwaduro local government area, Oyetola said that prompt and sincere payment of taxes by various categories of residents is an important civic duty, immediate implication of which is more available funds for government to undertake critical projects, including roads.

Ekiti govt reads riot act to monarch over communal clash

His words: “I congratulate our people in this town on another historic occasion. It is an annual programme, but this will be my first time here. Let me quickly say that your request for roads is normal. Our people across the state have been requesting same. A way to support government in actualising this is to pay your taxes promptly. We will do your roads, but pay your taxes”

Urging the youth to shun violence, cultism and thuggery, as these would compromise peace in the communities, the governor, in a release by his Chief Press Secretary, Niyi Adesina, explained that the event was evidence of promotion of Yoruba culture and values, which he said would be aided when history is returned to schools as teaching subject.

He said: “I want to warn the youth not to accept thuggery contracts from politicians. Parents should encourage their children to learn a skill. Today, if you want good and dependable artisans, like bricklayer, carpenter or tiller, you go to Cotonou. This trend must stop.”

He equally encouraged parents to allow their children and wards to acquire vocational skills, noting that the better way to cope in life is to have a vocation to fall back on, as it is increasingly impossible for government to provide jobs for every able and qualified graduate.

Lagos 2019 budget already in the House- Budget commissioner

Monarchs in attendance included Oba Sikiru Adedoyin Ibiloye (Iresi), and Oba AbdulRasheed Ayuotunde Olabomi, Odundun IV (Iragbiji), alongside APC national and state assembly candidates in coming February elections.