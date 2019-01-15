Oyetola, Aregbesola tasks varsities to promote character

OSOGBO—GOVERNOR Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, urged Nigerian universities to promote character and create values in the society.

They also emphasized the need to prioritise the fundamental objective of providing solutions to societal problems by championing productivity.

They spoke in Osogbo at the eighth Convocation Ceremony of Fountain University.

Aregbesola was awarded the honourary Doctorate degree.

Oyetola, who described university as citadel of knowledge and character acquisition, said: “Make the university proud by being her good ambassadors, don’t be in a hurry to make money, see your certificate as requisite to change the world.

“You must begin to multiply yourselves by applying the skills you acquired in the course of your studies for greater productivity.

“You should be employers of labour not job seekers, you must reflect all the good things you learned out there by letting the university be proud of you; and be a good ambassador of the institution whenever you find yourselves.

Also speaking, Aregbeola said: “Without a morally developed mind, no society can survive, hence the need to encourage character learning at all levels of education.”

“So, it has become a necessity for you all to be focused in life by creating your own work through your talent, experience and knowledge acquired in the course of your studies to advance the society and solving the societal problems.”