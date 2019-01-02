Oyetola, Aregbesola, others usher in 2019 with firewoks, funfair in Osogbo

Osogbo—the Osun State capital, entered the new year was with pomp and ceremony, fireworks, and funfair. Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his immediate predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola and Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, witnessed the ceremony which attracted a big crowd.

Also, there were Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Gboyega Famodun and APC Senatorial Candidate for Osun Central, Dr Bashir Ajibola and top government funtionaries.

The programme, tagged “Osun Countdown to 2019 continuity edition” held at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park

Governor Oyetola congratulated Nigerians particularly the citizens of the state for witnessing the New Year.

He expressed gratitude to the people for electing him in the last governorship election in the state.

Oyetola, who described 2019 as ‘Year of Hope and Abundance’, said his administration is poised to bring to the people the much desired development in all strata of the economy.

Oyetola said: “We will not relent in our efforts at taking Osun to next level of socio-economic development.

Aregbesola lauded the people for voting and supporting the continuity bid initiated by his administration.

He appreciated the people of the state for being supportive to the present administration just as he expressed confidence in the Oyetola’s government to take Osun to greater heights.