Oyebode lauds Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

Lagos – Prof. Akin Oyebode of International Law and Jurisprudence, on Friday lauded Dr Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from the presidential race in the 2019 elections.

Oyebode in Lagos said that Ezekwesili, the Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has the right to quit the race.



Ezekwesili had on Thursday announced her withdrawal from the presidential race barely three weeks to the election scheduled to hold on Feb.16.

Ezekwesili said that her action was as a result of consultation with Nigerians, both at home and abroad, clamouring for a coalition candidate to face the two main parties, All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party.

Oyebode described Ezekwesili as a dogged and principled woman who knew when to quit.

”Obiageli Ezekwesili is a dogged, principled and focussed person who should be applauded for knowing when to quit.

”Shame on INEC for not accepting the free entry and exit principle.

”Surely, the last has not been heard of this talented woman,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said that Ezekwesili, could not withdraw from the race.

Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, said: “It is impossible for any presidential candidate to withdraw from the race.



“A candidate can withdraw or be replaced not later than 45 days before the presidential election.’’ (NAN)