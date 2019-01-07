Over 20,000 Anambra residents receive Obi

Yesterday was a watershed in Anambra State as over 20,000 Anambrarians from the 21 local government areas of the state and beyond gathered at Emmaus House to formally receive the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi.

The crowd that spilled over the massive field of the large complex surged out of the gates into the streets. What was initially planned to be a PDP affair saw people coming from even beyond Anambra State and from across all the parties.

The choice before Nigerians, by Obi

In a short speech to introduce Mr. Peter Obi, the PDP governorship candidate in the last Anambra state governorship election, Mr. Oseloka Obaze said: “We live in times of fracture and fear, national interest and our collective march for the future of the people of the state.

February polls are about the future of Nigeria – Obi

We are here because the ruling APC has ruined the country. Nigeria needs a purposeful and tested leadership, capable of confronting the problems of our time – unemployment, acute hunger, mindless borrowing, fractured economy, among others.

We are here to receive a leader, Obi who has the capacity to restore Nigeria to its past glory.”