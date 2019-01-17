Over 200 MSMEs see prospects for competitiveness, wealth creation at Edo Production Centre

Not less than 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have said that the Edo Production Centre promoted by Governor Godwin Obaseki to support small scale businesses and provide opportunities for them to scale their operations, will boost productivity and wealth creation in the state.

The small-scale business operators belonging to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and National Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), indicated interests to site their businesses at the centre with the intention of taking advantage of the business support opportunities and conducive shared working space it provides.

Speaking to journalists, a member of MAN, Comrade Valentine Asuen, said the incentives which the Edo Production Centre offers will enable businesses run at minimal cost, as the centre provides a one-stop-shop for them to enjoy economies of scale as well as low cost of production.



He said what discourages small business operators in most cases is the cost of rent and power, which stifles their growth, noting “We are confident that when the centre starts taking in people in the next few weeks, things will turn for the better for entrepreneurs in the state. The centre will run on power that is independent of the national grid. The stable power will spur expansion of businesses.”

An entrepreneur, Mr. John Idemudia, on his part, said “At the last meeting we held with the representatives of the state government, we were assured that the centre will host different businesses such as furniture makers, cobblers, welders, bakers, polythene makers and a number of other interested small business owners. In a matter of weeks, it will become easier for customers to have access to different products to be manufactured at the centre.”

He said the plans to provide adequate security and make the centre environment-friendly are what small business operators need, adding, “such guarantees are incentives for anyone into small business operations to expand.”