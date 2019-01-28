Our secondary health facilities connected to national grid – Delta Commissioner

By Olawale Gabriel

ASABA—Delta State Commissioner for Health Dr. Mordi Ononye yesterday said the state has embarked on series of initiative towards upgrading the power supply from 11 KVA to the more stable 33 KVA lines so that all the six Central Hospitals and the General Hospital, Okwe enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

Ononye made this known when he paid a visit to Central Hospital, Warri to ascertain the true situation of service delivery following a social media report that there is no electricity, drugs and bed space in the hospital.

The Commissioner said that the report is not true and condemned it as the work of a mischief maker.

He said the hospital is connected to the national grid and that not only are there functional standby generators sets for the hospital, some units also have smaller generators serving them if for any reason the main generator is not on during power outage.

He said the state Government has awarded the contract for the provision of one 2.5 MVA, 33/11 KVA Transformer for the hospital to improve the power needs of the hospital and reduce reliance on generators and at the same time saving costs.