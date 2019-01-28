Our grouse against Ohanaeze – Anambra govt

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—ANAMBRA State government, yesterday, said its grouse against the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo was the disrespect allegedly shown to the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe on the day his mausoleum was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Onitsha and not because the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his deputy, Peter Obi.

PDP: Umahi urges supporters to intensify door to door campaigns

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, the state government added that Ohaneze ought to have shifted Imeobi meeting fixed for the same day the president visited Enugu and Anambra states to commission the mausoleum, which construction started 23 years ago and could not be completed by past administrations.

According to Adinuba, Anambra State government was not against the action of Ohaneze, adding that it was only concerned with the timing.

He said: “We have never mentioned former Governor Peter Obi in any of our press statements. The people and government of Anambra State are completely disheartened by the decision of Ohaneze to desecrate Zik, a worthy son of Africa.

“We saw it as an act of sabotage for Ohaneze to fix its Imeobi meeting on a day the whole country was honouring the first president of Nigeria.”