‘Our focus is to strengthen APC in Osun’

By Gabriel Olawale

OSOGBO—THE Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun Central Senatorial District, Dr Ajibola Basiru has emphasised that his focus is to strengthen the APC beyond winning the Senatorial election.

Basiru said this when members of the Buhari New Media Centre paid him a courtesy visit.

He explained that whoever loves the party and looks forward to benefiting from it should work for its success in all elections.

The party chieftain enjoined members of the BNMC to ensure that all National Assembly candidates win to make Buhari’s presidency frictionless, as he charged them to also work for the emergence of all House of Assembly candidates in Osun to make Governor Oyetola’s eight years a huge success.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of BNMC Akeem Yusuf had appreciated Basiru for his assistance all the time for sundry groups working for the party.