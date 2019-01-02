Otuaro to Militants: Goals achievable via non-violence

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, has said militants should eschew violence on oil facilities as resulting crisis could defeat their legitimate cause and disenfranchise Niger Deltans from electing more friendly Nigerian leadership in this year’s polls.

A group of militants under the aegis of Niger Delta Creek Warriors, last Monday, announced resumption of attacks on oil installations within seven days beginning with trunk lines at Bonny, Nembe and Forcados in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states respectively.

Speaking, yesterday, to newsmen in Governor’s Office Annex, Warri, Otuaro called on militants to rather show patriotism to their land and people by accepting the challenge of evolving novel and non-violent strategy in pressing home their clearly legitimate demands.

Otuaro also appealed to the Federal Government to quickly act and take the wind off the sail of militants it perceives in bad light by implementing the demands of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum, PANDEF.

He said: “My position on non-violence strategy is predicated on my belief in the convictions of Martin Luther King, Jr who, from experience, said ‘to destroy anything, person or property can’t bring us closer to the goal we seek.’ A non-violent approach has history of better capacity to garner forces of goodwill to bear on evil for change to a better society.”

Citing successful examples of non-violent approach, Otuaro said: “For those hold the facts, the Barack Obama of US and Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria Presidency were products of nonviolent resistance and dialogue movements rather than self-defeating violence approaches. We would recall that the famed Ogele (nonviolent protest marches) processions by the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, enlightened moderation and constructive engagements with the Federal Government by several other organisations attracted the sympathy and pressure of other Nigerians and the international community towards the little progress in our aspirations. There is reason to believe that if we are concerted and orchestrated in nonviolent approach, we will achieve our goals.”

Insisting on non-violence as way forward, Otuaro, who Chairs Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, said “following militants’ flight after vandalism of oil installations, our communities of defenceless citizens become theatres of military repression with loss of lives, property and humanitarian crises. This is unacceptable.”

The deputy governor expressed concerns that “the possible crisis following breaching of oil installations could also affect the 2019 general elections in the area and deprive the people opportunity to choose leadership that will rapidly advance the demand for better society.”