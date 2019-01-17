Osu R’ Urhobo, Ahwi, demands appointment of S-South indigenes in Lagos

By Ephraim Oseji

Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lagos State, Osu ‘R Urhobo 1V of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwi, has demanded the appointment of South-South people as commissioners, special advisers, personal advisers, board members and chairmen of boards in Lagos State.

Ahwi, who emerged as Chairman of South/South Traditional Council of Chiefs in Lagos, demanded an end to marginalisation of South-South people resident in Lagos.

Ahwi, who spoke when officials of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation, BOSCO, led by its Director of Ethnic Affairs, Adelana Wale, met members of South-South Traditional Council Chefs in Lagos in Lagos, demanded that South-South indigenes resident in Lagos should equally be employed in government agencies such as Lagos State Traffic Management, LATSMA, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corp, LANSC, and also get slot for pilgrimage to Jerusalem and Mecca.

He describedUrhobo people and the entire South-South indigenes resident in Lagos as core stakeholders in the affairs of Lagos State and, consequently, deserve dividends of democracy in all ramifications.

Responding to Ahwi demands, Director of Ethnic Affairs, Lagos State, Mr Adelanan Wale said Lagos State created an atmosphere for all ethnic groups to relate peacefully with one another.

He disclosed that the contributions of non indigene to the economic development of Lagos State can not be underestimated.