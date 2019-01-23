Osinbajo visits Akarigbo, promises more development in Remoland

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has promised the people of Remoland in Ogun more development strides if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected to office in February.

Osinbajo made the pledge at the official launch of his ward-to-ward campaign in Ogun-East Senatorial District where he visited the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi, on Wednesday in Sagamu.

Addressing a crowd of jubilant supporters at a township meeting within the Akarigbo’s palace, the vice president said Remoland would be earmarked for unprecedented development like never before.

”There is federal presence in Remo and there can be more. All we need is your continued support to maximise our vision not only here, but in the entire nation.

”We are constructing the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road. The contract for that road was awarded barely six months ago and when completed will help ease traffic within this axis.

”The renovation of the Sagamu-Benin Expressway is ongoing and the Remo water scheme is another one we hope to complete very soon.

”We are also increasing the capacity of the Sagamu Transmission Power Station. We are doing more transmission lines to boost power supply in Remoland.

”There are many things we have sidelines for the development of Remoland and once infrastructure is improved, investment will come in naturally,” Osinbajo said.

He advised the youths in the area to key into the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, saying over 500,000 graduates and 20,000 non-graduates were already benefiting.

”Every single local government in Remo has N-Power beneficiaries. We also have the school feeding programme fully operational here in Remo.

”Trader-Moni for artisans and traders is also in operation as all our markets are being enumerated with access to credit to boost small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs).

”The challenge is for our local councils to keep pace with the Federal Government’s development programmes and hasten them at the grassroots,” he said.

He added that ecological projects were ongoing in Ikenne Local Government Area which he said were championed by the local communities.

He, however, said that special interventions for ecological projects by the Federal Government were available on requests which would be granted once reviewed.

Eulogising the traditional ruler for his exemplary leadership, Osinbajo tasked the people of area to continue to support him in his quest to develop Remo.

”Akarigbo is a worthy leader of our people. He has capped a vision for the development of Remoland and that vision is already documented.

”We the sons and daughters of Remo are committed to ensure that the king’s visions are fulfilled.

”However, unity is the answer. If we want to lead and be number one, we have to be united,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme had in attendance the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Ogun, Mr Dapo Abiodun; members of the Akarigbo-in-Council; representatives of Remo towns and other dignitaries. (NAN)