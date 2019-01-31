Osinbajo launches school feeding programme in Edo

By Alemma Aliu

VICE President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, launched the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, NHGSFP, in Edo State, to provide free meals for children in public schools in the state.

During the launch of the programme at Eyaen Primary School in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state, Osinbajo said the NHGSFP feeds 9.3 million children in 49,937 public primary schools in 27 states, including Edo State.

Earlier, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who received Prof. Osinbajo at Western Boys High School in Benin City, thanked the Vice President for the visit, and commended him for the Social Investment Programme, which had added value to the lives of Nigerians.

In Ikpobha-Okha LGA, the Vice President commissioned the first set of houses completed in Emotan Gardens where the keys of one of the houses was handed over to a primary school teacher who came out first in the state government training on modern teaching aids to primary school teachers.

Addressing a crowd at Open Field in Upper Sokponba Road, Osinbajo urged the people to vote President Muhammadu Buhari and all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the election.

Osinbajo noted that the school feeding programme programme employs 94,422 cooks while over 100,000 small-holder farmers are linked to the programme.

The Vice President said in feeding the children across the country, 594 cows are slaughtered, 138,000 chickens killed, and 83 million tonnes of fish used in preparing the meals.