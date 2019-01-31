A political group in Nigeria has stated categorically that the only faction of pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, that is recognized by all Yoruba home and abroad, is the faction led by Chief Ayo Fasanmi and that Osinbajo has put Yoruba on the map like Awolowo did.



In a statement signed by the President of the Initiative to Save Democracy, Sunday James Akinloye in Lagos, the group said any other persons parading themselves as Afenifere leaders are traitors and turncoats who have been rejected by Yoruba.

Akinloye also pointed out that the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on point, adding that, only bastards will support any other party.

“These miscreants who parade themselves as Afenifere are directed by their stomachs. They are greedy old men who have mortgaged the future of their children and also want to do same to the Yoruba nation.

“Let use have it on record that they have been rejected by the Yoruba. You will recall that these lot have been ousted from Afenifere, they are only after they can eat.

Akinloye then challenged any true Yourba to state the Omoluabi attributes that the likes of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Yinka Odumakin and others possess.

“An Omoluabi in Yorubaland is a person of honor who believes in hard work, respects the rights of others, and gives to the community in deeds and in action. Above all, an Omoluabi is a person of integrity. Please can you find any of these attributes in these persons? he quizzed.

“These ones have lost it, they are for the highest bidder. There is nothing that they can say or do that is not motivated by money and greed.

“Yoruba have honour, dignity and integrity and we carry these attributes with pride. As our forefathers used to say, a good name is better than silver and gold.”

Akinloye urged all Yoruba home and abroad to shun the endorsement of Peoples Democratic Party candidates by corrupt elements. “They want to drag Nigeria and Yoruba back, but we will not let that happen. We, Yoruba, solidly stand behind the decision of Chief Ayo Fasanmi’s decision to support Buhari/Osinbajo.

“Prof Osinbajo is our son and he embodies everything that Yoruba stand for, we are proud to associate with him locally and internationally, adding that, “He has more than delivered.”



Akinloye then compared Osinbajo to Pa Obafemi Awolowo, stressing that, Osinbajo has once again put Yoruba on the map like Awolowo did. “The great Awolowo, was a man fully committed to the democratic process as such he understood fully well that everyone cannot believe in the same ideas but to castigate a man and brandish him an unbeliever just because he is married into the family but does not attend the existing denomination clearly shows how myopic the Afenifere have become.



“A band of old men whose time in the sun has been graced by having their pockets laced with government greens. Having to make mention of the Vice Presidents’ vocation as a pastor must be the confirmation that these relics of a by gone era also hold nothing sacred but to simply wrestle in the dirt not unlike students but more akin to pupils simply because of a disagreement with Bola Tinubu is but a show of shame.”