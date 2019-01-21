Breaking News
Osinbajo blames irresponsible leaders for Nigeria’s woes

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo  on Monday blamed the current poor state of the nation on certain ” irresponsible ” leaders.

Osinbajo spoke  in Ado-Ekiti during his official visit to launch the TraderMoni scheme, an initiative of the Federal Government.

“The problem with our country is that many of our leaders stole our money and the way out is that you must not allow them to return to power.

“You must not allow these saboteurs to get into power, “he said.

The vice president,  who addressed entrepreneurs, who displayed their products for his inspection at the Ekiti State Pavilion, said that the Federal Government had concluded plans to establish two banks.

The banks, he said,  would be to specifically tackle poverty in the country.

Osinbajo also  said a  major achievement of the Federal Government was empowering people through initiatives such as N-Power, school feeding programme, MarketMoni and TraderMoni among several others.

He further said that no fewer than 500,000 young Nigerians had so far benefited from the N-Power programme alone.

“These are programmes deliberately introduced to alleviate poverty and also promote as well as advance businesses

“We are therefore going a step further to set up the Entrepreneurs Bank  and what will be known as Peoples Money Bank  to specifically cater for the needs of all aspiring entrepreneurs and those in need of financial assistance across the country,” he said.

Osinbajo, in company with Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti,  also visited Iworoko-Ekiti  to condole with families of  victims of the recent road crash that claimed 15 lives.

He also  visited the palace of the Alaworoko of Iworoko-Ekiti, Oba Michael Aladejana, who  died five  days after the crash.

The Regent of the town, Bolanle Aladejana, who received the vice president, along with chiefs and other community leaders, thanked the federal and Ekiti  government for commiserating with the community.

Thanking the Regent for receiving the vice president, Fayemi said he was impressed with the turnout of the residents.

He promised to continue the implementation of  people-oriented programmes.


