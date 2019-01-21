Osinbajo blames irresponsible leaders for Nigeria’s woes

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday blamed the current poor state of the nation on certain ” irresponsible ” leaders.

Osinbajo spoke in Ado-Ekiti during his official visit to launch the TraderMoni scheme, an initiative of the Federal Government.

“The problem with our country is that many of our leaders stole our money and the way out is that you must not allow them to return to power.

“You must not allow these saboteurs to get into power, “he said.

The vice president, who addressed entrepreneurs, who displayed their products for his inspection at the Ekiti State Pavilion, said that the Federal Government had concluded plans to establish two banks.

The banks, he said, would be to specifically tackle poverty in the country.

Osinbajo also said a major achievement of the Federal Government was empowering people through initiatives such as N-Power, school feeding programme, MarketMoni and TraderMoni among several others.

He further said that no fewer than 500,000 young Nigerians had so far benefited from the N-Power programme alone.

“These are programmes deliberately introduced to alleviate poverty and also promote as well as advance businesses

“We are therefore going a step further to set up the Entrepreneurs Bank and what will be known as Peoples Money Bank to specifically cater for the needs of all aspiring entrepreneurs and those in need of financial assistance across the country,” he said.

Osinbajo, in company with Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, also visited Iworoko-Ekiti to condole with families of victims of the recent road crash that claimed 15 lives.

He also visited the palace of the Alaworoko of Iworoko-Ekiti, Oba Michael Aladejana, who died five days after the crash.

The Regent of the town, Bolanle Aladejana, who received the vice president, along with chiefs and other community leaders, thanked the federal and Ekiti government for commiserating with the community.

Thanking the Regent for receiving the vice president, Fayemi said he was impressed with the turnout of the residents.

He promised to continue the implementation of people-oriented programmes.