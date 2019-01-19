Breaking News
Translate

Osinbajo arrives Benin to inaugurate TraderMoni

On 2:01 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Benin – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday arrived Benin Airport to inaugurate TraderMoni, one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government in Edo.

Osinbajo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo arrived the airport in a Nigerian Air Force Jet, 5N FUG at about 12.15 p.m.

The vice president will also inaugurate a number of other projects done by the state government.

He was received by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Philp Shuaibu and other All Progressives Congress(APC) party faithful. (NAN)


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.