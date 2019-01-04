Breaking News
Oshiomhole, Amaechi, others in Jos to flag-off Plateau APC gov campaign

On 3:44 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Chibuike Amaechi, the Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organisation on  Friday `stormed’ Jos, Plateau, to flag-off the re-election campaign of Gov. Simon Lalong.

Sen. George Akume and Mr Hadi Serika were also at the campaign.
Oshiomhole-amaechi

 

Dame Pauline Tallen, a one-time Deputy Governorship of the state led a delegation from the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari to the event.

Other national officers of the party accompanied the national chairman to the event.

Also, members of the Plateau State Executive Council and members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Mr Joshua Madaki, were present.

The event taking place at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, has the venue filled to capacity with party supporters.

Youths, women groups, associations and political groups graced the event.


