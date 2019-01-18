Osanebi donates cars, other materials to PDP Campaign Council

ASABA—The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Friday Osanebi, Wednesday donated 9 Toyota Sienna space buses, a Toyota Thundra Truck, 1500 branded T-shirts, 800 customized fancy campaign wrist watches and others materials including wrappers to the Delta State People’s Democratic Party, PDP Campaign Council.

The presentations were made during PDP mega rally at Ndokwa East in continuation of the state wide campaigns for its candidates in the 2019 general election.

Osanebi said the vehicles and other campaign materials which were commissioned by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during the rally held at Aboh, headquarters of the local government council, were meant to facilitate sound victory for the PDP.

He stated, “In my humble way to support the campaign of His Excellency and the PDP campaign in Delta North and Delta State at large, I donate the following items: 9 Toyota Sienna space buses, each for the 9 LGAs in Delta North, 1 Toyota Thundra Truck, 1500 T-shirts, 800 customized fancy campaign wrist watches and others including wrappers for campaign.