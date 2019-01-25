OPTION AA: Campaign for APC candidates, Ondo elders tell Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Concerned Elders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, yesterday, challenged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to openly campaign for the party’s National Assembly candidates in the state to dispel insinuation of support for the Action Alliance, AA.

Rising from a meeting in Akure, the elders in a 10-point communiqué alleged the hike in the campaign activities and funding of the AA in five constituencies inspite of the governor’s and state party’s chairman, Ade Adetimehin denial and against the lull in the APC campaigns.

Recall that APC aspirants said to be loyalists of Governor Akeredolu in the five constituencies, who were denied tickets, defected to the AA and were given automatic tickets.

Akeredolu, through his Information Commissioner, Yemi Olowolabi, has severally denied his principal has no accord with the AA.

The communiqué reads: “For governor Akeredolu to come clean of the alleged support of Action Alliance in the state, he needs to come out openly to campaign for the APC candidates in those five constituencies infested by the Action Alliance.

“Evidences and records exist of the support and funding of AA by team Aketi; for instance, some of the candidates of AA are people with strategic appointments in Ondo state government led by governor Akeredolu.

“The subterranean collation of list of party agents by the governor’s team and party state chairman suggest inimical moves and therefore, requests that candidates of the five constituencies be allowed to collate and submit their own nominated party agents lists to INEC.”