Option A begins campaign for Okowa’s re-election

By Etop Ekanem

WARRI—A socio-political organisation, Option A for Okowa, has pledged to work towards actualisation of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second tenure.

Patron of the group, Mr. Olumami Oyibo, who is also the Chairman of Civil Service Commission, Delta State, told newsmen in Asaba, that he floated the political association to campaign for the re-election of Governor Okowa for second term.

Oyibo said the Option A team had started the campaign by erecting billboards with the pictures of Okowa as well as distributing posters and handbills in Asaba and its environs.

He said: “Plans are already in place to extend the billboards for the campaigns to all the 25 local government headquarters of Delta State as well as door-to-door campaign at the grassroots and showcasing of the achievements of the Okowa administration.”

Oyibo, who also spoke to a cross section of politicians in Asaba, said Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had trust in Okowa and wants him to continue for a second tenure.