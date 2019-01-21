Opinion Poll: Nigerians most impressed by Moghalu at Presidential Debate

Victor Ogunyinka

In the wake of the January 19 Presidential Debate, Nigerians on social media were mostly impressed by the performance of former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) with 58 per cent of the respondents giving their votes to him,

Professor Moghalu was followed by motivational speaker, Fela Durotoye, of the Alliance for New Nigeria party (ANN) with 25 per cent and former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) with 17 per cent of the vote.

The Vanguard Poll on Twitter asked respondents: #PresidentialDebate2019: Who impressed you the most of the three candidates? The poll, which lasted for 24 hours had about 6, 579 respondents and Professor Moghalu garnered 58 per cent of the votes.

The aspirants eloquently spelled out their plans for Nigerian on education, security, budget and finance, girl child protection, health, among other sectors if they emerge, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

It is no longer news that the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar counterpart were absent from the debate.

Did you miss the poll? You can join the conversation on the comment section.

#Presidentialdebate2019 Who impressed you the most of the three candidates? — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) January 19, 2019