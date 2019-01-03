OPC ,COSEG declare support for Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat ticket

..As ICG DG charges OPC to protect votes during polls

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The socio-cultural group, Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, of the late Dr. Fredrick Fadsheun faction and Coalition of Oodua Self Determination Group, COSEG, have expressed their support for the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State governorship candidate, his running- mate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Femi Hamzat, respectively, in the March, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The Deputy President of OPC, Alhaji Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, Chairman Coordinating Council, COSEG,comrade Dayo Ogunlana, who led thousands of members to the Independent Campaign Group, ICG’s Secretariat at Ikeja, G.R.A. to express their support before Sanwo-Olu, and Executive members of ICG, said the groups had decided to ensure victory for APC in the entire South West.

According to Afolabi, ““Let it be known that in the formation of OPC, the APC leadership played a role in bringing the dream of our founding father Dr, Fredrick Fasheun Iseotan, to reality towards the formation of OPC, so we are glad to be back home as a progressive people.

“It is a thing of joy and great achievement for OPC that our late founding founder Dr. Fasheun has resolved to put their differences aside with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and work together for the common interest of the Yoruba race and the whole South West. It is sad that Baba passed away when we were about to solidify the final agreement with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Be it that it may, we are resolute to continue from where he stopped and is dying wish was that wherever Asiwaju takes us is where we shall go, and it has been decided that we the OPC should ensure victory for APC in the entire South West and so shall it be. We are using this medium to confirm and ensure the whole world that we shall deliver the whole South West in the next coming general election to APC.

“We thank God almighty, Asiwaju Tinubu, Engr. Afolabi Salami and Chief Olalekan Akintade for their major role in these events. We thank Director General of Independent Campaign Group, ICG, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Mr. Ganiyu Salami and Barrister Olayiwola Oba. We also thank APC party for having us.”

Ogunlana in his remarks, said the group had always been supporting the progressives, hence, the decision to back Sanwo-Olu for continuity. “Moreso, Sanwo-Olu is a tested, trusted and lyal person to the ore that will move Lagos to the next level.”

Receiving the groups onbehalf of Sanwo-Olu, Ayinde expressed gratitude to the groups for their support, with a promise that the party and the incoming administration of Sanwo-Olu will not let them down when elected as governor.

He however, charged the groups to ensure that their votes are protected during and after voting in the general elections which will commence in February.

“You are not a militant group, but a socio-cultural group meant for the protection and emancipation of the south west people. We praise the leadership for being able to maintain peace in Lagos and in Nigeria at large.

“We therefore, urge you to protect your votes to the collating centres in the coming general elections without violence. We rely on you as a supportive group to Nigeria police to protect the rights of citizens. And send the message across the country on the need to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates. With your support, we are going to achieve victory by May, governorship poll.”