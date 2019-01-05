Ooni of Ife joins worshippers at Celestial Church Christmas convocation

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Founder of the Love of Christ Generation Ministry, Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi and her husband, Dr Ademuyiwa Ajayi, traditional rulers and several dignitaries joined thousands of worshippers from different parts of the world at the Celestial Convention City in Imeko, Ogun state for this year’s Christmas Convocation service of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), on Monday night.

The 6-days annual programme which commenced on Thursday 20th December climaxed on Tuesday 25th December with the Christmas convocation service and 70th Birthday celebration of the Pastor and Spiritual head of the church, Reverend Emmanuel Oshoffa.

Thousands of members of the CCC from different parts of the world trooped into the border town of Imeko to partake in the 2018 Christmas Convocation which also marked the opening of the church’s newly-completed worship auditorium called the CCC Basilica.

The Pastor of the Church, Reverend Emmanuel Oshoffa, while delivering his sermon on Monday night on the theme: “The Love of God”, said God has so much confidence in Jesus that was why he sent him to the world to atone for the sin of man.

Reading from Isaiah 42:1-6, He said God loves man so much that even after the first fall in the garden of Eden He couldn’t let go of man, He had to send Jesus to save mankind from total destruction.

Oshoffa explained that “Our God is love and from the inception of the world He loves man, that is why God gave man the grace to dwell in His light. When man sinned in the garden of Eden, this love eluded man, but this same love was brought back through Jesus Christ as the light of God to take us away from the darkness of sin and whoever must dwell in the light of God must dwell in genuine love.

“This love of God we must pray for it in our lives and in our nation so that we can all enjoy the grace that comes with the birth of Jesus who is the epitome of genuine love,” he said.

The Cleric therefore charged all to place their love for God far above their love for the things of this world, “because it is in doing this that we can be assured of great reward in Heaven,” he added.

In his remarks during the service, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi expressed great joy over the invitation to attend the CCC 2018 convocation service.

He said he is highly elated to see the church growing bigger and with the development he saw in Imeko where the Celestial Church international headquarters is located, the church is matching higher.

Meanwhile the Secretary of the Church, Prof Bola Akinterinwa, earlier announced that the church will be embarking on more construction work to put finishing touches to the auditorium and urged members not to relent in their contributions to the development of the church.